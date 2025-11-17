Updated numbers put Park City mayoral race within recount margin

The latest election results, released Monday evening, show Dickey has 1,706 votes and Rubin has 1,699, a difference of just 0.2%.

Under Utah law, the losing candidate can request a recount within three days of the canvass if the race is decided by 0.25% of votes or less.

Park City is scheduled to make the election results official at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rubin told KPCW he wanted to wait before commenting on the latest numbers.

In a statement, Dickey said he’s “incredibly excited” about the results and grateful for the community’s support.

“My opponent is entitled to request a recount, and we will of course fully respect his decision should he request one,” he said. “We remain extremely confident in the accuracy of the count, the professionalism of the Summit County clerk’s office and the strength of our election system.”

Last week’s preliminary results had the candidates 11 votes apart.

Since then, elections officials counted 14 additional Park City ballots with signatures that initially couldn’t be verified. The process is known as “curing.” Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said Monday night her office had just one uncured Park City ballot left.