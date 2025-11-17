Park City Mountain delays opening day for lack of snow

Low snowfall and mild temperatures have foiled another ski resort’s opening day.

Park City Mountain announced Monday it will not open Friday, Nov. 21, as planned.

“Despite the best efforts from the entire Park City Mountain team, who have been gearing up all summer to welcome guests back to the slopes, Mother Nature decided we could all use just a little more suspense,” spokesperson John Kanaly said.

The resort hasn’t settled on a new opening day yet. Kanaly said it will have an update as soon as possible and thanked resort snowmaking crews for their efforts so far.

“Our team is keeping a close eye on the forecast, and we’re watching for that perfect snowmaking window,” he said.

Utah saw its wettest October ever recorded this year but it was all rain. And November hasn’t been cold enough for snow either.

A weekend storm system was expected to change that but only left a light dusting at upper elevations.

Now the National Weather Service says Park City’s highs will hover in the 40s for the rest of the week.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes said to expect more precipitation this week but only minor amounts in the Wasatch Back.

“These storms are favoring southern Utah with the heavier precipitation and the big-time snow accumulations,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 17.

Solitude and Brian Head were the first two Utah resorts to delay openings to Wednesday and Friday respectively. Alta still plans to open Friday.

Woodward Park City’s Hot Laps lift starts spinning Nov. 28 followed by Deer Valley Resort Nov. 29 for passholders and Dec. 1 for the public.