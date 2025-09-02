Park City launches design process for new senior center

On Aug. 26 the Park City Council approved a $122,000 contract with Sparano and Mooney Architecture to develop a comprehensive plan for the new senior center. It will involve assessing parking demands, potential site plans and finances.

Under a tentative timeline shared at the meeting, design and construction planning is expected to take over a year before the city can break ground on the project.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said they hope to streamline the process by not waiting to tackle major questions.

“Initially [Sparano and Mooney] were going to come back early next year with some options — what do we want to do? Where do we want to site the building? Should the parking be underground or surface? We discussed coming back a lot sooner, potentially in the next month or two, and asking us these big questions that we could really narrow our focus on this project,” Rubell said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Aug. 28.

Rubell said the city council plans to talk with Summit County leaders about funding for the new facility. County representatives are expected to play a role in the design process.

The total project cost isn’t yet known, but Park City has already budgeted $3.5 million for the development.

Park City Senior Center board member Craig Weakley said he’s confident in Sparano and Mooney’s ability to get the project over the finish line.

“I literally have goose bumps because we’re actually making some real progress here. It’s very exciting,” Weakley told the council Aug. 26. “[Sparano and Mooney] have good experience working on senior projects, and they also seem to really understand Park City.”

Sparano and Mooney also worked with Park City on the design for the new community center under construction in City Park.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.