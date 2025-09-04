Small Park City demonstration says ‘Fire Mike Lee’

Fewer than 10 women stood outside the Park City Senior Center on Woodside Avenue Sept. 4 with signs that read, “Fire Mike Lee.”

Anne Kirvan with the Pro-Active Alliance, who helped organize the protest, said the group is not happy with Lee’s representation.

“He’s truly a Trump puppet,” Kirvan said. “He’s had a lot of the Kool Aid and he’s doing whatever Trump says. He’s not thinking for himself. He’s certainly not thinking what’s best for us. I mean, he’s willing to sell our land.”

She was referring to Sen. Lee’s controversial proposal to sell federal public lands as part of the massive budget bill passed by Congress in July. The provision was ultimately pulled from the bill.

Riki Case said the aide from Lee’s office who visited the senior center was not interested in having a political discussion. The center’s website says the senator’s staff was there for a mobile office hours event.

Case recently launched a local chapter of the Visibility Brigade, which has held demonstrations on the Interstate 80 pedestrian overpass near Kimball Junction. The group has grown from two people to 40 in just over a month.

“We have three objectives in what we’re doing,” Case said. “One is to bring visibility to the issues that we are facing as a nation. The second one is to let those who pass under the bridge and are concerned about what’s going on, to let them know that they are not alone. And the third one is to build community among the people who are participating in our events.”

Case said “action is the antidote to anxiety.”

Mike Lee was first elected to the Senate 2010 as part of a wave of Tea Party-backed candidates. He was reelected twice, most recently in 2022, when he defeated independent challenger Evan McMullin by over 10 percentage points.