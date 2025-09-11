Sign stolen from historic Centennial building on Park City’s Main Street

Pamela Dore Alford with PJ Builders said they suspect the sign was stolen this past weekend, on the night of Sept. 6 or 7.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The historic home with the sign attached, before it was stolen.

Alford said the company has been on the property almost daily as it prepares to dismantle and rebuild the home, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century.

Park City’s Historic Preservation Board approved plans for the project in June. The new owner will deconstruct the building and salvage as much of its historic materials as possible before transforming it into a single family home.

PJ Builders owner Pete Olson said the “theft is not just a loss to the new homeowners, but to the entire Park City community.”

Alford noted the blue sign above the main door, which reads “The Centennial” and stretches several feet wide, has been in place for more than 30 years and boltcutters were likely needed to pry it off.

Park City Museum records indicate the historic boarding house had a variety of owners during the 1900s. As ski bums came to town, it became a cheap place to stay and a hot spot for “frequent and crazy parties.”

Alford said they have not filed a report with police as they hope to find the sign through “grassroots” efforts.

Park City Municipal is aware of the situation and has reached out to PJ Builders, per a spokesperson.