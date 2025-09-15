Park City to install crosswalks on 224 at Thaynes Canyon Drive

Park City crews will install high-visibility crosswalks on 224 at the Thaynes Canyon, Snow Creek Drive intersection.

Drivers can expect traffic impacts both nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Phase 1 of the project aims to make the road safer for pedestrians by building a paved trail and include traffic calming measures along the residential road.

Phase 2 will add a trail along Three Kings Drive to connect the Thaynes Canyon path to Park City Mountain Resort.