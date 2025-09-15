© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City to install crosswalks on 224 at Thaynes Canyon Drive

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
Work on Thaynes Canyon Drive includes adding a new walking path to connect to the sidewalks on state Route 224.
Park City Municipal
Work on Thaynes Canyon Drive includes adding a new walking path to connect to the sidewalks on state Route 224.

Construction continues on Thaynes Canyon Drive in Park City with overnight work Monday and Tuesday.

Park City crews will install high-visibility crosswalks on 224 at the Thaynes Canyon, Snow Creek Drive intersection.

Drivers can expect traffic impacts both nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Phase 1 of the project aims to make the road safer for pedestrians by building a paved trail and include traffic calming measures along the residential road.

Phase 2 will add a trail along Three Kings Drive to connect the Thaynes Canyon path to Park City Mountain Resort.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver