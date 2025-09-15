Park City to install crosswalks on 224 at Thaynes Canyon Drive
Construction continues on Thaynes Canyon Drive in Park City with overnight work Monday and Tuesday.
Park City crews will install high-visibility crosswalks on 224 at the Thaynes Canyon, Snow Creek Drive intersection.
Drivers can expect traffic impacts both nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Phase 1 of the project aims to make the road safer for pedestrians by building a paved trail and include traffic calming measures along the residential road.
Phase 2 will add a trail along Three Kings Drive to connect the Thaynes Canyon path to Park City Mountain Resort.