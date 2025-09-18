Byrne Family Foundation supports Park City nonprofits through ‘Fast Track’ grants

The Byrne Family Foundation Trust provides financial aid to education and animal welfare organizations in Park City and Dallas through its Fast Track program.

The money goes to organizations or projects with short-term or time-sensitive funding needs.

Foundation director Heather Koopman says it created the fast track program as a response to the often slow and time-consuming grant application process.

FULL INTERVIEW: Byrne Family Foundation Trust Director Heather Koopman on KPCW's Local News Hour

“Our solution was this quarterly grant program, Fast Track grants, with the average award around $5,000. The max award is $10,000,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “Like the name, it's fast. Decisions are made within a week of submission. Funds are in the bank account about a week to 10 days after that.”

The final 2025 round of quarterly funding is Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

Eligible organizations include registered 501c3s or fiscally-sponsored projects, serve the Park City or Dallas areas and must have time-sensitive funding needs.