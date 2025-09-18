Park City to begin installing driving range net in October

Earlier this year the Park City Council voiced support for building the net to protect against errant golf balls.

Thaynes residents have been in favor of the new net after years of dealing with shanks and slices at the local driving range.

Adding to the safety risk, Park City just completed a new 12-foot wide pedestrian path on Thaynes Canyon Drive, along the perimeter of the driving range.

The 600-foot long net will taper in height from 25 to 50 feet, blending in with the natural slope west to east.

The city intends to minimize the visual impact of the net by planting dozens of trees and shrubs, according to a staff report.

In August, Park City’s Board of Adjustment approved a variance for the net, as it exceeds the 28 foot maximum height allowed in the area under the land management code.

That month the Park City Planning Commission also approved a permit for the net’s installation.

The net will be installed in two phases. In mid-October crews will excavate and pour the foundation for the net’s poles, which is expected to take around eight to 10 days.

In early December the net will be installed.

