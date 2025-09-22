Park City Council to review design elements of bus rapid transit project

High Valley Transit (HVT) Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez said the first phase of construction is expected to be completed by October.

“Crews are removing medians and installing fiber so that we can have a jump start on the next construction season, and it’ll allow us to build the project in just two construction seasons,” Rodriquez said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Sept. 22. “It mostly happens at night, so commuters and travelers shouldn’t be impacted by our project.”

Full interview: High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez Listen • 16:21

Work on the project, which involves widening state Route 224 by 10 feet between Kimball Junction and Thaynes Canyon Drive, will resume in April 2026.

High Valley Transit A map of the state Route 224 bus rapid transit project.

High Valley Transit, which is leading the bus rapid transit initiative, is scheduled to provide an update to the Park City Council Sept. 25.

The discussion will include a look at design specifications for a new stop at the intersection of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Snow Creek Drive.

High Valley Transit A conceptual rendering for a new bus stop along Thaynes Canyon Drive.

High Valley Transit will also review planned changes for what’s commonly known as the “Box of Rocks” intersection, where Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive meet.

According to a presentation for Thursday’s meeting, HVT is proposing an additional left turn lane on Park Avenue for traffic heading to Deer Valley Drive.

An additional lane on Deer Valley Drive that would allow westbound drivers to either go straight towards Park City Mountain or turn right on Park Avenue is also envisioned.

High Valley Transit Proposed changes for the "Box of Rocks" intersection.

Additionally, new sidewalks along both roads are planned as part of the project.

Rodriquez said they expect to carry over 5,000 people on buses daily once construction is complete.

“I think everyone has seen that year after year after year, it’s slower moving getting into town, and this provides not only a quicker trip, but more importantly, reliability for those employees that are trying to get into town to do their jobs — the jobs that keep this community moving,” she said.

In total, the bus rapid transit project is expected to cost nearly $120 million.

More information about the project and a form to submit name ideas for the new system can be found here.