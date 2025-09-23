Park City looks to expand road improvements in Bonanza Park

Park City Municipal is seeking to improve pedestrian connections on both Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way, two roads that will be surrounded by new redevelopment projects in the coming years.

The design is expected to involve one six-foot pedestrian path and a separate 12-foot path.

Munchkin Road would also be extended to the west, connecting it with Homestake Road.

A concept plan submitted to the city shows the potential for a new roundabout where Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way intersect near the Boneyard Saloon.

At its meeting Sept. 25, the Park City Council will consider approving a nearly $300,000 design contract for the project, located at the geographic center of town.

The Munchkin Road extension was first envisioned when the Park City Planning Commission approved plans for the Engine House affordable housing project in 2022.

The project along Homestake Road includes over 120 units of housing, most of which are deed-restricted for lower incomes. Construction on Engine House is expected to be finished in the coming months.

The Park City Council is also actively working on a public-private mixed use project on five acres of land that is bordered by Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way.

The five-acre project, which hasn’t been finalized, is expected to include affordable housing, retail and public open space.

With the necessary approvals, construction on the two roadways is expected to occur next year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.