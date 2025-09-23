Park City Ski Swap tickets on sale this week

Tickets for Park City Ski and Snowboard’s ski swap go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets range from $7 to $18 depending on the day. Residents can also get into the swap for free on the final day with a canned good donation.

All proceeds benefit Park City Ski and Snowboard and canned goods will go to the Christian Center of Park City.

Residents who have equipment to sell can drop off their gear Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.

The team accepts used skis and snowboards with or without bindings, ski and snowboard boots, Nordic skiing gear and other clean, new or gently used winter apparel.

Equipment older than five years, goggles, gloves, mittens, helmets and base layers will not be accepted.

Gear can be dropped off at Cole Sport on Park Avenue in Park City and the Skullcandy building at Kimball Junction.