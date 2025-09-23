© 2025 KPCW

Park City Ski Swap tickets on sale this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT
Park City Ski and Snowboard Club

The annual ski and snowboard sale will be Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 at the Basin Rec. Fieldhouse.

Tickets for Park City Ski and Snowboard’s ski swap go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets range from $7 to $18 depending on the day. Residents can also get into the swap for free on the final day with a canned good donation.

All proceeds benefit Park City Ski and Snowboard and canned goods will go to the Christian Center of Park City.

Residents who have equipment to sell can drop off their gear Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.

The team accepts used skis and snowboards with or without bindings, ski and snowboard boots, Nordic skiing gear and other clean, new or gently used winter apparel.

Equipment older than five years, goggles, gloves, mittens, helmets and base layers will not be accepted.

Gear can be dropped off at Cole Sport on Park Avenue in Park City and the Skullcandy building at Kimball Junction.
