Park City moving to replace bridges on McLeod Creek trail

The McLeod Creek trail stretches for several miles on the east side of state Route 224, running alongside Quarry Mountain from Kimball Junction to Park City proper.

Park City is proposing to replace two aging pedestrian bridges on the path between Holiday Ranch Loop Road and the Snow Creek shopping center.

The structures have deteriorated beyond repair, do not meet current design standards and cannot support snow removal equipment, according to a staff report.

At its meeting Sept. 25, the Park City Council will consider approving a nearly $260,000 design contract for two new bridges. Funding for the project was included in the capital budget approved earlier this year.

With an approval Thursday, the new bridges could be installed sometime next year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.