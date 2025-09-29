© 2025 KPCW

PCSD seeks input on potential 2026-2027 school calendar changes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:01 PM MDT
Park City School District.
Kristine Weller
Park City School District.

The Park City School District wants the community’s input on proposed changes to the 2026-2027 school calendar.

The district has released an eight-question survey asking parents, students, employees and other community members about semester start and end dates, February and spring breaks and early-release Fridays.

At a September Board of Education meeting, the district proposed changing early release days and shortening the February break.

The district now wants feedback through the survey until Oct. 6.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver