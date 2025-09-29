PCSD seeks input on potential 2026-2027 school calendar changes
The Park City School District wants the community’s input on proposed changes to the 2026-2027 school calendar.
The district has released an eight-question survey asking parents, students, employees and other community members about semester start and end dates, February and spring breaks and early-release Fridays.
At a September Board of Education meeting, the district proposed changing early release days and shortening the February break.
The district now wants feedback through the survey until Oct. 6.