Recycle Utah will move to Silver Summit after summer 2026

Park City Municipal announced Wednesday it will give Summit County and Recycle Utah the rights to use four acres of land off U.S. 40 near Silver Summit.

The announcement ends months of uncertainty about the nonprofit’s future. Recycle Utah learned in May it must leave its location in Bonanza Park by Sept. 1, 2026, so the city can redevelop the area.

Recycle Utah spokesperson Chelsea Hafer said she’s grateful the organization will have a new home.

“I think there’s a lot more that we’ll be able to do on about 10 times the amount of space that we have now,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming, and we are really excited that everyone is on the same page and that we’re all moving forward together.”

Recycle Utah has long operated from an old bus shed on a 0.4-acre lot on Woodbine Way.

Its future location in Summit County will enable the nonprofit to expand its services, Hafer said.

“We will be able to accept a lot more commercial waste, because we’re going to have a lot more space and storage for our balers,” she said. “We also recently launched food waste at our current facility, but we’re hoping that we can do that on a larger scale at the new facility.”

She said Recycle Utah staff also envision an education space at the new location near the Home Depot.

Hafer said Recycle Utah will commit money and equipment toward a new facility. It will also launch a capital campaign.

In addition to committing land to Recycle Utah, Summit County and Park City spokespeople said the two governments will create a new set of goals to divert more waste from the landfill.

Park City Municipal, Recycle Utah and Summit County are financial supporters of KPCW.