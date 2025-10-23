Park City Municipal earns national recognition

Park City Municipal was one of five cities honored with Voice of the People Award for excellence in parks and recreation.

The award goes to communities praised in resident surveys for the overall quality of parks and recreation opportunities. That includes city parks, recreation programs and facilities and the availability of paths and walking trails.

Park City was honored along with communities in California, Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon.

Park City was also recognized for its transformation in education, arts and culture and for residents’ civic engagement .

The honor is part of the annual Best in Governance Awards from Polco , a company that helps local governments gather and utilize data to inform policy decisions.

Other award categories include trust in government, community connection, health and wellness, mobility, natural environment and more.