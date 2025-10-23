Seasonal roads to begin closing in Wasatch Back

A cold front is expected to hit the Wasatch Back Saturday night.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes said wind and colder weather Sunday morning could bring some snow as well.

“We'll be looking at those rain showers possibly mixed with a few snowflakes even down into the Heber Valley by Sunday afternoon into Sunday night,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

UDOT said Mirror Lake Highway will remain open through Thanksgiving for those who travel to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest to cut down Christmas trees.

But, Guardsman Pass could close for the season Saturday, depending on the weather.

UDOT temporarily closed the road for previous snow storms this month and reopened it after the weather cleared.

The Alpine Loop through American Fork Canyon may also be one of the first seasonal roads to close this year. State Route 92 is expected to remain open through Nov. 3, but could close sooner depending on weather.

Updated information on UDOT's seasonal roads is available here.