Park City Chamber, Community Foundation recognized for eco-friendly practices

The chamber launched the Zero Food Waste initiative with the Park City Community Foundation in June 2024 to eliminate food waste from the Summit County landfill by 2030.

That joint effort was awarded the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Action Collaboration of the Year, and for the organization’s work to engage local restaurants through the Zero Food Waste Restaurant Cohort.

The Mountain Towns 2030 organization is a group of eight communities, including Park City, that want to reduce their negative impact on the climate.