Park City Chamber, Community Foundation recognized for eco-friendly practices

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:09 PM MDT
The Park city Community Foundation has set a goal to eliminate all food waste from the Summit County landfill by 2030.
forwforw
/
Adobe Stock
The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau was recognized for its partnerships to reduce food waste this year.

The chamber launched the Zero Food Waste initiative with the Park City Community Foundation in June 2024 to eliminate food waste from the Summit County landfill by 2030.

That joint effort was awarded the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Action Collaboration of the Year, and for the organization’s work to engage local restaurants through the Zero Food Waste Restaurant Cohort.

The Mountain Towns 2030 organization is a group of eight communities, including Park City, that want to reduce their negative impact on the climate.

The Park City Chamber and Park City Community Foundation are financial supporters of KCPW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver