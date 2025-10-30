Early giving open for Live PC Give PC

Nearly 200 nonprofits from all over Park City and Summit County are participating in the 15th annual Live PC Give PC.

Christine Coleman, of the Park City Community Foundation, said the annual fundraiser is meant to help ensure everyone in the Wasatch Back can thrive.

“The nonprofits really, really ensure that our community is vibrant and thriving,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 30. “It helps the locals, the workforce, kids, seniors, definitely newcomers, part-timers, visitors – all benefit from the many programs that nonprofits provide to us.”

Organizations participating in Live PC Give PC represent a wide spectrum of causes. On the fundraising dashboard, donors can search based on interests like education or recreation.

“For example, if you’re concerned about affordable housing here in our area, you can search housing, and all the organizations that focus on housing will come up,” Coleman said. “If you love horses, search horses.”

Full Interview: Christine Coleman and Steve Walton 10-30-25.mp3 Listen • 13:22

Giving is open now through next Friday, Nov. 7. At midnight, the Community Foundation reveals the fundraising total. Last year, nonprofits raised over $5 million.

Coleman said people shouldn’t shy away from giving just a few dollars – matching gifts and “power hours” help those smaller gifts go farther. Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise foundation is supporting this year’s power hours.

“Especially at this moment in time where there are many programs that are being hard-hit by the loss of federal funds and dealing with financial uncertainty, this is a very important time to support the nonprofits that provide so many services for us,” she said.

The foundation is aiming for 7,150 individual donors and at least $5.15 million in donations.

As in years past, there will be community celebrations around town. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Park City Library will have live music, free refreshments and games for all ages to enjoy.

For those over 21, the party continues at High West Saloon and the O’Shucks White House from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The Park City Community Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.