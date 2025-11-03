Navajo rug show returns to Deer Valley to help Native Elders through winter

The director of business and operations for the nonprofit, C.J. Robb, says the organization pivoted to virtual events after the COVID-19 pandemic and is now thrilled to reconnect with the community in person.

“We're really excited to have the opportunity to be back in person,” Robb said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “Adopt a Native Elder’s mission through 40 years of service on the reservation has been to bring together different cultures and service to the elders and help heal that divide between cultures caused by generations of abuse and subjugation and genocide. It's so important to experience that culture.”

A gala Friday night opens the weekend at 6 p.m. Ticketed guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live flute music and a silent auction. They’ll also get first access to this year’s rugs and jewelry. Tickets are $40 and are available at the door.

The sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

“It's a common misconception that the rug show is a fundraiser,” he said. “It's not a fundraiser. It's a marketplace where these weavers set all of their own prices. They receive 100% of the proceeds from their sales, and every sale helps them sustain their lifestyle in their traditional way. It has an immediate need. Every rug sold is helping to feed a family through the winter, helps to purchase firewood so that they have the gift of warmth through the cold winter months, it’s helping to buy hay to feed their animals and keep that traditional lifestyle going. So, they rely on these sales.”

This year’s show features the work of more than 70 weavers with about 25 in person. In addition to rugs, jewelry and crafts, visitors can enjoy weaving demonstrations and storytelling throughout the day. At 11 a.m., children from the Nebo School District will perform traditional dances.

Sunday begins at 10 a.m. with a veteran ceremony honoring Native American service members.

“The Native American people have one of the highest rates of service in the armed forces of any cultural group,” Robb said. “A lot of these elders and weavers that come to the show have lost family members to armed conflict, and they do a beautiful ceremony blessing veterans.”

While access to electricity and running water continues to improve on the reservation, many elders still live remotely without utilities and remain in need of food, firewood and medical supplies.