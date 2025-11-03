© 2025 KPCW

Park City Ski Swap equipment drop off open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2025 at 3:52 PM MST
Park City Ski and Snowboard Club

The ski and snowboard sale opens Friday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Residents looking to sell can drop off items now.

Park City Ski and Snowboard will be collecting gently used skis, snowboards, boots, Nordic skiing gear and other clean, new or gently used winter apparel at Cole Sport on Park Avenue and the Skullcandy building at Kimball Junction.

Equipment can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

The ski club will not accept gear more than 5 years old, gloves, mittens, hats, goggles, helmets or base layers.

The ski swap starts Friday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Tickets are required. Sunday, anyone who brings canned food donations gets in free.

All proceeds benefit Park City Ski and Snowboard with canned goods going to the Christian Center of Park City.

