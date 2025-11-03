Park City Ski Swap equipment drop off open

Park City Ski and Snowboard will be collecting gently used skis, snowboards, boots, Nordic skiing gear and other clean, new or gently used winter apparel at Cole Sport on Park Avenue and the Skullcandy building at Kimball Junction.

Equipment can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

The ski club will not accept gear more than 5 years old, gloves, mittens, hats, goggles, helmets or base layers.

The ski swap starts Friday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Tickets are required. Sunday, anyone who brings canned food donations gets in free.

All proceeds benefit Park City Ski and Snowboard with canned goods going to the Christian Center of Park City.

Park City Ski and Snowboard is a financial supporter of KPCW.