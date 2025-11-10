© 2025 KPCW

2026 U.S. Olympians to be unveiled at Deer Valley World Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:27 PM MST
Skiers competing in the dual moguls event at the Intermountain Health FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley, Park City, UT. On February 03, 2024.
Jason Peters
/
Deer Valley Resort
Skiers competing in the dual moguls event at the Intermountain Health FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley, Park City, UT. On February 03, 2024.

The 2026 Deer Valley Freestyle World Cup will be the eighth stop on the World Cup tour and the final event before the Winter Games.

Park City athletes Alli Macuga and Nick Page are expected to compete under the lights.

New this year, all spectators will be required to have a ticket. General admission tickets are free and will be available online beginning Friday, Nov. 14.

The annual moguls and aerials competition Jan. 16 to Jan. 18 in Park City will also serve as the announcement ceremony for the U.S. Freestyle Olympic Team.

Athletes qualify for the freestyle Olympic team based on their podium results at this season's FIS World Cup events ahead of the Games.

Qualifiers include the season-opener in Ruka, Finland, Dec. 6 and end with the January Deer Valley competition.

Athletes ranked in the top three going into the season automatically qualify for the U.S. Olympic team. On the freestyle side, that includes mogul skier Jaelin Kauf who started the season ranked No. 1 and Quinn Dehlinger, who ranked in the top three for men’s aerials.

VIP tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Deer Valley World Cup.
Park City Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver