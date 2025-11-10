Close Park City mayoral race reveals neighborhood divides

The Summit County clerk’s preliminary numbers show Ryan Dickey has a slight lead in the race for Park City mayor, with 1,701 votes to Jack Rubin’s 1,690.

Precinct data shows while the two candidates were neck-and-neck in some neighborhoods, in others, the divide was starker.

Ryan Dickey, who’s a sitting city councilmember, had his strongest showing in the Sidewinder precinct, where he got 65% of the vote. That’s the neighborhood bounded by Kearns Boulevard to the north and Sidewinder Drive to the south.

He also performed well in Old Town North, which includes the downtown streets west of Park Avenue, with 58% of the vote.

Jack Rubin did best in the Deer Valley North and South precincts.

In Deer Valley North, he earned 65% of the vote. That precinct includes homes south of the rail trail and north of Deer Valley Drive.

Notably, the precinct also includes Park City Heights, where some residents have been outspoken in their opposition to the affordable housing development envisioned as part of Clark Ranch’s future.

Rubin said he’s against the Clark Ranch housing proposal, while Dickey was supportive during KPCW and The Park Record’s recent political forum.

"Do you support the Clark Ranch housing project as proposed, Jack?" KPCW's Connor Thomas asked.

"Absolutely not," Rubin said, to applause.

"I do support the Clark Ranch housing project," Dickey said. "We have to work with the residents to provide mitigations to that neighborhood, but it’s important that we live up to our commitment to deliver housing for our workforce."

Deer Valley South, which covers the area south of Deer Valley Drive, gave Rubin 57% support.

Other precincts were much tighter races. Old Town South favored Dickey by just five votes, and in the Thaynes neighborhood, the candidates were only three votes apart.

Voter participation also varied by neighborhood.

Overall, 63% of Park City’s more than 5,400 registered voters cast ballots in this year’s election.

Turnout was highest by far in Park Meadows North, the precinct surrounding the Park Meadows Country Club. About 73% of the precinct’s nearly 800 voters went to the polls.

All ballots have been processed, but election results are not yet official.

The clerk still needs to verify some signatures, a process known as “curing” ballots. And it’s possible more overseas ballots could still arrive. That means the numbers could fluctuate slightly before the Nov. 18 deadline to finalize the election results.