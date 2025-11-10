© 2025 KPCW

What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Veterans Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:37 PM MST
Closed sign hanging outside a store.
wedninth
/
Adobe Stock
Closed sign hanging outside a store.

Wasatch Back city and county offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday Tuesday, Nov. 11.

State liquor stores and post offices will also close for the federal holiday.

All Summit County Library branches and the Wasatch County library will be closed Tuesday and return to regular hours Wednesday.

The Park City MARC and Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will be open regular hours on Veterans Day.

Trash pickup in Summit County will not be affected by the federal holiday. Wasatch County trash pickup Tuesday will be delayed until Wednesday.

Most local banks will also be closed for Veterans Day.

Across the country, the National Park Service will honor veterans and their families with its final fee-free day of the year. Anyone who visits a national park Tuesday will get in free. However, other park fees may still apply.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
