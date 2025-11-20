Park City's Holiday Makers Market to feature local art, goods

The Park City Holiday Makers Market at CREATE PC includes work from more than 80 local artists. Executive Director of the arts council Jocelyn Scudder said there are a variety of products at the market this year.

“It's beyond fine art, paintings and photography,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “For the Makers Market, we have chocolates and cookies and apparel and homemade Chapstick and ornaments.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder Listen • 7:32

The Makers Market launch party is Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. After that, the pop-up shop will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until Feb. 1.

Also this month, Park City’s galleries will open their doors Nov. 28 for the gallery association’s monthly gallery stroll.

CREATE PC will be open for the stroll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with 15 other galleries on and off Main Street.