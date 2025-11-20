© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City's Holiday Makers Market to feature local art, goods

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:23 PM MST
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County 2023 Holiday Makers Market.
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
Arts Council of Park City and Summit County 2023 Holiday Makers Market.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is gearing up for the holiday season with an annual holiday makers market.

The Park City Holiday Makers Market at CREATE PC includes work from more than 80 local artists. Executive Director of the arts council Jocelyn Scudder said there are a variety of products at the market this year.

“It's beyond fine art, paintings and photography,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “For the Makers Market, we have chocolates and cookies and apparel and homemade Chapstick and ornaments.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder

The Makers Market launch party is Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. After that, the pop-up shop will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until Feb. 1.

Also this month, Park City’s galleries will open their doors Nov. 28 for the gallery association’s monthly gallery stroll.

CREATE PC will be open for the stroll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with 15 other galleries on and off Main Street.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver