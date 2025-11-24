Recount confirms Ryan Dickey as Park City’s next mayor

A recount of all ballots cast in the Park City mayoral race yielded results identical to those certified by the Park City Council last week: Ryan Dickey received seven more votes than Jack Rubin and will be the city’s next leader.

With a margin of just 0.2% separating the two candidates, Rubin was eligible to request a recount under Utah law and did so on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The Summit County clerk’s office then went through the recount process, including testing election equipment and tallying ballots again. The audit found no anomalies or errors, according to Park City recorder Michelle Kellogg.

The Park City Council, acting as the Board of Canvassers, certified the recounted results at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24.

Dickey told KPCW before the first canvass he’s grateful for the “energy, encouragement and hard work” of his supporters.

“I’m looking forward to the incredible work ahead,” he said in a statement Nov. 17.

Monday Rubin thanked county clerk Eve Furse and her team for quickly conducting the recount.

He said in a statement, “While today’s canvass brings this stage to a close, it does not change my commitment to Park City or my belief in the values we championed together.”

Dickey will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 5, 2026, along with Councilmember Tana Toly, who won another term, and new Councilmember Diego Zegarra.

Since Dickey will leave a seat on the council vacant, city leaders will need to appoint someone to the council for the remainder of his term through January 2028.

The city will open an application process for interested residents, as it did in 2021 when then-Councilmember Nann Worel was elected mayor.