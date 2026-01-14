Park City Council to discuss senior center project plans

Planning is underway to construct a new Park City Senior Center as the current facility isn’t enough for the center’s rapidly growing membership.

City leaders previously identified the Mawhinney parking lot — across from the Park City Library — as the site for the new building. Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said staff are asking the council to give more direction on parking for the 7,500 square-foot site.

“Underground vs. above ground, or some combination of both, the number of parking stalls, the amount of open space, and, in particular, the building size and footprint,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday .

There are four parking options available. Two include surface and underground parking with almost 70 spots total. The others feature only surface parking. One would have almost 50 total spots and the other about 30.

The council will also need to discuss project funding. The last time the project was on the council’s agenda, it featured options ranging from $18 million to $27 million .

“We have some money earmarked for this project that I believe is in the nine to $10 million range, but we're also considering what other options we might have, and that will be very much dictated by what the council would like to do,” Sneddon said.

She said the team is also hopeful Summit County will contribute some funding as well.

Also on the council’s agenda Thursday is appointing a new councilmember and a discussion on the city’s 2026 Legislative Session plan, which focuses on land use regulations, housing affordability and more.