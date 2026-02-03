© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Ice Miners take home third-straight state title, prepare for March nationals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:35 PM MST
The Park City Ice Miners Red team celebrate their second consecutive state title, March 3, 2025
Matt Prucka
/
Park City Ice Miners
The Park City Ice Miners Red team celebrate their second consecutive state title, March 3, 2025. The Miners won their third consecutive state title Feb. 3, 2026.

Park City High School’s varsity hockey team won their third-straight state championship to book their ticket to the national tournament.

The Miners defeated Brighton 7-1 Jan. 28 to bring Park City’s record to 18-and-1. Last year, the Miners finished second in the 1A Olympic division, winning two of their four games after an undefeated season going into nationals.

The Deseret News reports the two schools have state championship history, with Brighton defeating the Miners in the playoffs in past years.

But, the Miners struck first in the 2026 championship game, scoring the first goal in less than five minutes and leading 3-1 after the first period.

The third period was marred by penalties and even a pair of ejections on each team before the contest ended.

The national tournament will be held in Plymouth, Minnesota, in March.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver