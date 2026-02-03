Park City Ice Miners take home third-straight state title, prepare for March nationals

The Miners defeated Brighton 7-1 Jan. 28 to bring Park City’s record to 18-and-1. Last year, the Miners finished second in the 1A Olympic division, winning two of their four games after an undefeated season going into nationals.

The Deseret News reports the two schools have state championship history, with Brighton defeating the Miners in the playoffs in past years.

But, the Miners struck first in the 2026 championship game, scoring the first goal in less than five minutes and leading 3-1 after the first period.

The third period was marred by penalties and even a pair of ejections on each team before the contest ended.

The national tournament will be held in Plymouth, Minnesota, in March.