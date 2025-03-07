Park City Ice Miners Red team heads to nationals undefeated

The team won the state title on Monday after going undefeated in season play with a 24-0-4 record.

At the national level, Miners coach and director Mike Adamek said the team will compete in the division two tournament, which begins March 26.

The 16-team tournament in California will begin with a round of three. The top eight teams move on.

In 2022, the Ice Miners became the first Utah team to win a national tournament game. Adameck said this year the team has bigger goals.

“We set three goals at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We've reached two of them, and the third one is to try and get to that quarter final at Nationals. We’ve never done it, so, big goals.”

Adameck said when it comes to the Miners’ victory this season, it has been a team effort.

“When it's a high school program, the kids know each other from some of them, since they were three or four years old, so it's a really close group,” he said. “They play for each other. They play to win. They don't really necessarily care about, you know, who gets the accolades, and that's why it's been such a special group.”

The Park City Ice Miners youth program has teams for five-year-olds to 16-year-olds to learn how to play. Adameck said every player on this year’s championship high school team played for the Ice Miners club at one point.

More information about Ice Miners hockey is available here.