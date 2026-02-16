Inaugural Park City edition of Rucksack Challenge to honor World War II soldiers

Wednesday night, ski mountaineers across the U.S. will don a weighted pack and hike up mountains to honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II.

FULL INTERVIEW: Capt. Nicholas Fricchione talks about the 2026 90-pound Rucksack Challenge. Listen • 8:28

The challenge commemorates a pivotal moment in the allied victory in Italy when the division ascended Riva Ridge to break Hitler’s Gothic Line, a fortified series of summits and ridges that hindered allied advances for more than 500 days.

Challenge participants are encouraged to carry a weighted pack, like the soldiers often carried when climbing. Organizers recommend carrying the weight in water that can be dumped out prior to making their descents.

The inaugural Park City event begins Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Park City Mountain. Registration is free and open to the public.