US skiers claim two spots on first-ever Olympic dual moguls podium

Utah resident Jaelin Kauf claimed her second silver medal at the 2026 Games and Colorado’s Liz Lemley earned the bronze in the dual moguls Olympic debut.

Four U.S. women made it to the quarterfinals Saturday in Livigno, Italy, including Salt Lake City residents Olivia Giaccio and Tess Johnson.

Johnson lost to France’s Perrine Laffont in a tight race and Giaccio fell to Australia’s Jakara Anthony. Kauf and Lemley advanced to the finals, ensuring them a top four place.

Kauf has landed on the podium in every dual mogul race she’s entered since February 2023. After her race, she said the energy in dual moguls is always high.

“It's amazing. This has always been such a favorite event in the mogul skiing community. And so to have it on the Olympic stage, and can just feel the energy of the crowd,” she said. “People are loving it here today.”

In the final for gold, Kauf and Anthony went head-to-head, with Anthony looking for her first 2026 medal after crashing in an earlier event. She came across the finish line first to earn her second career Olympic gold. Kauf was awarded her third career silver.

“Every competitor out here is going for gold. But to walk away with the first ever silver medal from dual moguls at the Olympics is pretty special. And, yeah, a three-time Olympic medalist isn't bad either,” Kauf said.

In the small final, Lemley beat Laffont in a close, one-point race, to earn bronze. It’s her second medal after winning gold in her debut Olympic moguls competition.

The men’s dual moguls Olympic debut was Feb. 15 with Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury claiming gold.

Kauf is one of more than 82 athletes representing Utah at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy continue through Feb. 22. The 2026 Paralympics begin March 6.