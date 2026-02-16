© 2026 KPCW

US senators call on IOC to include women in Olympic Nordic combined competition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM MST
Alexa Brabec, of the United States, soars through the air during the women's Individual Compact Normal Hill HS98/5Km event, at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Alexa Brabec, of the United States, soars through the air during the women's Individual Compact Normal Hill HS98/5Km event, at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

Two Colorado U.S. Senators are joining the fight to bring women’s Nordic combined to the world stage.

Democratic senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic governing body, to continue to include Nordic combined in future winter Games and to allow women to participate.

Nordic combined has been part of the Winter Olympics since the first Games in 1924, but women have never been able to compete in the event that merges ski jumping and cross country skiing.

More than 100 years later, the 2026 Olympics is being dubbed the most equal Games when it comes to gender parity, even though women remain excluded from Nordic combined.

Colorado natives, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski, have been fighting to include women in the event but this year, they are sitting on the sidelines.

In their letter, Bennet and Hickenlooper said, “Women’s Nordic Combined deserves a place in the Olympics, and expanding that opportunity for these athletes is the right choice over eliminating tradition. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss how we might work together to achieve this important goal.”

The IOC has not yet responded to the letter.

Meanwhile, Nordic combined athlete and Vermont native Tara Geraghty-Moa persuaded her state legislature to advance a joint resolution to support women’s competition at the Games last week. The resolution passed the Senate and is being read on the House floor.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
