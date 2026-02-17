Casey Dawson, US men earn silver in Olympic speed skating team pursuit

Dawson and the U.S. men’s team pursuit earned silver Feb. 17, defending their world record time but falling short of the gold.

In the event, two teams of three skaters race around a track 15 times.

Dawson, with Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman, broke their own world record in November 2025 at Utah’s Olympic Oval in Kearns with a time of 3:32.49.

The team was also trying to top the bronze they earned at the 2022 Beijing Games, Dawson’s Olympic debut.

Team USA went up against Italy in the final at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium Tuesday. The race went back and forth between the two teams in the first few laps with the U.S. leading in laps four through 10. But in lap 11 Italy pulled ahead to win by more than 4.5 seconds.

The U.S. men still hold the world record for speed.

The People’s Republic of China finished third after its duel against the Netherlands.

Dawson elected to skip the 10,000-meter race earlier this week to focus on the team pursuit and 1,500-meter races. The men’s 1,500-meter race is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. MST.

Dawson is one of more than 40 athletes representing Park City at the 2026 Games. Freestyle skier Alex Hall and luge athlete Ashley Farquharson earned Olympic medals earlier this month. Later in the day Tuesday, Park City freeskier Mac Forehand earned silver in the men's big air competition.