Park City Council approves MOU to realign Munchkin road

Park City councilors approved a memorandum of understanding at a meeting Thursday that would push forward a Munchkin Road realignment.

Since 2017, Park City has discussed extending Munchkin Road to connect Homestake Road and Bonanza Drive. The connection would provide greater access to the Engine House affordable housing project on Homestake Road and to other planned developments in the area.

Previous alignment designs put the road through the Recycle Utah parcel on Woodbine Way. But in 2025, Boneyard Saloon owner Mark Fischer offered to relocate a portion of Munchkin Road onto his property at 1251 Kearns.

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey said this new alignment would move the road away from the Recycle Utah parcel.

“What this agreement does is it straightens out Munchkin road and frees up the Recycle Utah property and some additional property from the existing owner to create a really nice site for the city for flexible uses in the future,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

The new alignment would provide an additional 15,000 square feet to the Recycle Utah property — for a total of 35,000 square feet — which could be used for development.

The road would instead go through the current Kimball Art Center location and require partial demolition of the event space. The center plans to relocate to Kimball Junction in the future.

In return for an easement to extend Munchkin Road onto Fischer’s property, the city would reimburse Fischer for some utility relocation costs and temporarily construct a parking area on the Recycle Utah site. Fischer said during Thursday’s city council meeting parking is much needed in the neighborhood.

The Engine House site was a surface parking lot for years. Those who parked there to ski or to visit the neighborhood now occupy Boneyard parking spots, which makes operating difficult for the restaurant.

“We're anticipating a even bigger problem if we don't have this parking lot,” Fischer said. “If this doesn't happen, we're probably going to have to turn our parking lot into a control lot. And I've never towed a single car since in the 20 years I've owned that property.”

The council approved the MOU so the city and Fischer can move forward with a realignment study and form a more concrete proposal for the Park City Planning Commission.

The MOU does not finalize land transfers or land-use approval and is not an approval for construction.

