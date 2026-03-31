Former Park City planning commissioner returns to fill vacancy, two seats remain open

Park City announced the planning commission’s newest member Tuesday.

Mayor Ryan Dickey appointed Adam Strachan to fill the vacancy after Commissioner Bill Johnson resigned in February. Strachan will serve on the seven-member commission through July 2028.

In a statement, Dickey said Strachan has already “given a great deal to this community.”

Strachan previously served on the planning commission from 2008 to 2018. During that time, he was involved with the Park City Heights and Utah Film Studio applications as well as the 2014 General Plan update. Strachan also participated in the Legacy Mine soil roundtable in 2023 and served as chair of the city's appeal panel in 2024 and 2025.

“His experience and steady perspective will be a real asset to our planning commission, and I’m excited to welcome him back,” Dickey said. “I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to Bill Johnson for his service and contributions to Park City.”

A local attorney , Strachan has a long history of representing ski resorts, including Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.

His appointment comes as Park City Mountain is going through the planning commission process to upgrade the Silverlode Express, Eagle and Eaglet chairlifts.

The non-political commission forwards recommendations to the city council on the general plan, annexations and land management code amendments. It also takes final action on plats, master planned developments, conditional use permits and appeals of staff decisions.

The city is also looking to fill two other seats, as terms for commissioners Henry Sigg and John Frontero end in July.