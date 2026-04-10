Park City Council gets FY27 operating budget preview during ‘challenging’ year

City staff outlined fiscal year 2027 operating budget requests during a Park City Council meeting Thursday.

The proposal includes almost $871,000 for public service contracts, grants and other programs. The city’s child care scholarship program would receive the largest chunk of that money, about $685,000.

Staff say the budget projection takes into account a reduction in federal Child Care and Development Fund allocations, which could affect Utah’s Childcare Assistance Program. That means there will likely be an increased demand on Park City’s program.

The grant program for nonprofit arts organizations will receive around $108,000. It funds Egyptian Theatre, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, Summit Community Gardens and Park City Film programs.

The Park City Senior Center is set to receive $50,000 to help fund the executive director position. Councilmember Ed Parigian said the council will allocate money to the role for the next couple of years.

“Until we can get permanent funding in there, we voted to authorize that for two more years, and that should take us out to when the new senior center is opening, give or take, and then we'll work it out with Summit County, who does what and who funds what,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday .

Park City’s Historic Preservation Board has received $127,000 each fiscal year since 2015 to support historic building rehabilitation and restorations.

This year, they are requesting an additional $73,000 as program requests have exceeded funding in recent years. But Planning Director Rebecca Ward said city staff is not recommending the increase.

“The historic preservation board has recognized that this is a very challenging budget year, and wanted to bring this forward to the city council for consideration, with understanding that the full amount or an increase may not be awarded this year,” Ward said.

The Park City MARC is also part of the operating budget. MARC leaders are asking for almost $236,000 to support a new supervisor role, lifeguards and racquet sports bubble setup and teardown.

However, the team says the net cost to the city will actually only be $70,000 to $80,000 due to “cost recovery” from program fees.

The operating budget also calls for over $115,000 for trails and open space. The money will fund the purchase of a $60,000 transport trailer, as well as ranger salaries.

Staff originally requested $190,000 for a second dedicated groomer for Round Valley trails, but reduced the ask to save money.

Throughout the operational budget planning, city staff have been working to mitigate rising costs. They used savings from department reorganizations and reallocated funding previously dedicated to Sundance Film Festival expenses. Still, the general fund will have a net increase of almost $571,000.

The council is set to adopt the tentative 2027 fiscal year budget on May 7.

