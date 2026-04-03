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Local News Hour

Park City engineer details coming S.R. 248 traffic impacts

By Roger Goldman
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:04 PM MDT
Park City Engineer John Robertson
KPCW
Park City Engineer John Robertson

Park City Municipal's engineer, John Robertson, details the upcoming summer construction projects, starting with the undergrounding of transmission lines in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Power and it's impact on SR 236 travel lanes. From April 7 to 12 the roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction and then alternating directions from April 13 to 20. Coordination with High Valley Transit for the bus rapid transit project and UDOT for pavement maintenance on various roads was also discussed. He also said Interstate 80 will see significant work, including bridge replacements and roadway improvements.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman