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Park City’s American Legion chapter opens high school senior scholarships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:04 PM MDT
Close up photo of military dress uniforms at MIDA celebration.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
The American Legion offers scholarships to high school seniors whose family members served or still serve in the military.

The Park City American Legion Post 14 is offering six awards totaling $5,000 to support local graduating seniors.

The American Legion Post 14 in Park City supports and advocates for veterans from every branch of service, mentors local youth and provides homes for heroes in the Wasatch Back.

The post’s 2026 scholarships are available for high school seniors who live in the 84060 and 84098 zip codes. Two $1,000 and one $500 scholarships are available for each area.

Eligible applicants must be the child, sibling, grandchild or great-grandchild of an active duty, reserve, retired or honorably separated U.S. service member. Students pursuing future military service through a U.S. Service Academy, ROTC program or enlistment in any branch, including the reserves can also apply.

Applicants must submit a 750-word essay reflecting on their service to the Park City community and veterans, the impact of their family’s military service and describe how the scholarship will support their educational journey.

Students are encouraged to include a personal profile highlighting their involvement in school, athletics, church and community service.

Applications are due April 24. Scholarship recipients will be announced May 15.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver