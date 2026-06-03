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Local News Hour

Park Silly Sunday Market celebrates 20th anniversary

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 3, 2026 at 10:45 AM MDT
Park Silly Sunday Market
Park Silly Sunday Market

Executive Director of Park Silly Sunday Market Kate McChesney previews this year's market, which opens Sunday, June 7. The market, celebrating its 20th anniversary, has grown from a small flea market in 2006 to attracting 15,000-20,000 people and nearly 200 vendors each Sunday. The market offers free admission and encourages sustainable transportation. It features live music, youth vendors, and community nonprofits. The market aims to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, with booth spaces costing $150-$250.

MARKET DATES: Park City Council approves Silly Sunday 2026 dates

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher