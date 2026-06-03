Park Silly Sunday Market celebrates 20th anniversary

Executive Director of Park Silly Sunday Market Kate McChesney previews this year's market, which opens Sunday, June 7. The market, celebrating its 20th anniversary, has grown from a small flea market in 2006 to attracting 15,000-20,000 people and nearly 200 vendors each Sunday. The market offers free admission and encourages sustainable transportation. It features live music, youth vendors, and community nonprofits. The market aims to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, with booth spaces costing $150-$250.

MARKET DATES: Park City Council approves Silly Sunday 2026 dates