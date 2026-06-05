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Local News Hour

Park City Council set to reconsider salary increases

By Grace Doerfler
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Molly Miller
KPCW
Park City Councilmember Molly Miller

Park City Councilmember Molly Miller discussed the community's rising tensions, particularly over the Bonanza Park redevelopment and elected leaders' compensation. Miller emphasized the need for respectful discourse and announced a review of raises to be discussed on June 11. The council agreed to pause water rate increases and conduct a water rate study. They also approved the US Open of Mountain Biking at Deer Valley from September 10 to 13. The event will feature free tickets and require RSVPs to manage parking and services.

SALARY INCREASE: Park City Council more than doubles councilor, mayor salaries for FY27

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler