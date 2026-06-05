Park City Council set to reconsider salary increases

Park City Councilmember Molly Miller discussed the community's rising tensions, particularly over the Bonanza Park redevelopment and elected leaders' compensation. Miller emphasized the need for respectful discourse and announced a review of raises to be discussed on June 11. The council agreed to pause water rate increases and conduct a water rate study. They also approved the US Open of Mountain Biking at Deer Valley from September 10 to 13. The event will feature free tickets and require RSVPs to manage parking and services.

SALARY INCREASE: Park City Council more than doubles councilor, mayor salaries for FY27