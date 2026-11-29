According to news reports, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the Nov. 24 plane crash that happened near Horn Island, Mississippi.

In an email sent to KPCW, Mayor Dickey wrote that the family members who died in the crash included his wife Allyson’s brother Brent Stokes, 50, and his 16-year-old son, along with Brent and Ally’s sister, Arlyn Knox 43, Arlyn’s husband Michael, 43, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12.

"The family was on their way home to Fort Myers, Florida, after a family fishing trip to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday," he said.

Dickey said his wife will remain in Florida with her family and will likely be there, for the most part, through the end of the year.

He and his two daughters will return to Park City, “so they can get back to school and some routine.”

Dickey said they will return to Florida next weekend, and again when school lets out for the December holidays.

Although the cause of the accident remains under investigation, officials said the worsening weather conditions may have contributed to the crash as a front came through and wind conditions picked up.

Based on the flight plan, the plane departed from New Orleans Lakefront Airport Tuesday afternoon, reaching nearly 9,000 feet before beginning a rapid descent about 35 minutes into the flight. Flight data shows the aircraft fell at 10,000 feet per minute — an indication that something was not right — before crashing into the Gulf.

The plane was a Cessna 210, a six-passenger aircraft that officials say has a great safety record.

According to an Associated Press report, no problems with the aircraft were reported by the pilot at take-off. However, an air traffic controller at Gulfport–Biloxi International Airport did advise the pilot of precipitation and bad weather in the area.

A regional control tower in Mobile, Alabama, told the Coast Guard it lost contact with the plane at about 3:45 p.m. No distress calls were issued by the pilot, according to the AP.

Given the tragedy, the mayor said he may be slower to respond and will likely step back from some meetings and commitments in the coming weeks but plans to stay engaged in work to the extent possible.

A friend of the Stokes and Knox families shared a statement from the families on Facebook saying, “They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.”

The mayor ended his email by expressing his gratitude for "the incredible outpouring of love and support" his family has received.