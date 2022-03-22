Park City School District says it goes beyond mandatory reporting standards, provides annual training

The letter says the district “goes beyond” the legal requirements for reporting child abuse and provides annual mandatory training for its employees. The letter says the district this school year reported specific cases of child abuse to law enforcement or the Division of Child and Family Services as required by law.

Multiple district representatives did not respond to a request for comment about the letter, which says the district is limited in what it can say publicly about the topic. It also says state law requires educators to report instances of child abuse where there is a “reasonable belief” that it has occurred.

The district retained criminal defense attorney Mark Moffat, who on Tuesday requested a jury trial in Summit County Justice Court.

“The Park City School District is committed to working in a cooperative manner with the Summit County Attorney’s Office to address the concerns raised by the charges that have been filed in this case,” he said.

Moffat said he had been retained Monday evening and declined to comment on the specifics of the case. He said he met with Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin a dialogue.

The charges allege the Park City School District did not report three incidents of child abuse as required by law, including two alleged rapes and one allegation of a district employee inappropriately touching a student. Olson said she knows additional such cases have not been reported to authorities.

The letter says the district takes the allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring students are protected and educators have the tools to identify child abuse.