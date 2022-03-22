© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PCSD

Park City School District says it goes beyond mandatory reporting standards, provides annual training

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT
PCSD Park City School District Building Ben
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW

On Monday, Park City parents and employees received a letter from the school district outlining the district’s commitment to protecting students. The letter came the same day the district was charged with failing to report child abuse.

The letter says the district “goes beyond” the legal requirements for reporting child abuse and provides annual mandatory training for its employees. The letter says the district this school year reported specific cases of child abuse to law enforcement or the Division of Child and Family Services as required by law.

Multiple district representatives did not respond to a request for comment about the letter, which says the district is limited in what it can say publicly about the topic. It also says state law requires educators to report instances of child abuse where there is a “reasonable belief” that it has occurred.

The district retained criminal defense attorney Mark Moffat, who on Tuesday requested a jury trial in Summit County Justice Court.

“The Park City School District is committed to working in a cooperative manner with the Summit County Attorney’s Office to address the concerns raised by the charges that have been filed in this case,” he said.

Moffat said he had been retained Monday evening and declined to comment on the specifics of the case. He said he met with Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin a dialogue.

The charges allege the Park City School District did not report three incidents of child abuse as required by law, including two alleged rapes and one allegation of a district employee inappropriately touching a student. Olson said she knows additional such cases have not been reported to authorities.

The letter says the district takes the allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring students are protected and educators have the tools to identify child abuse.

PCSD
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer