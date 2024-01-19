© 2024 KPCW

David D'Arcy

Guest Co-Host

David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.