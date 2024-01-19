David D'ArcyGuest Co-Host
David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.
-
Industry executives John Sloss, Bob Berney, and Richard Lorber discuss the state of the film industry and the future of festivals such as Sundance.Sloss is the CEO of Cinetic Media. Berney is the CEO of Picturehouse. Lorber is the CEO of Kino Lorber, Inc.