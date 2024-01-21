© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

Ukrainian artists still find beauty, joy while fighting for their country in 'Porcelain War'

By Leslie Thatcher,
David D'Arcy
Published January 21, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST
A still from "Porcelain War" by Slava Leontyev and Andrey Stefanov, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Slava Leontyev and Andrey Stefanov
/
2024 Sundance Institute
A still from "Porcelain War" by Slava Leontyev and Andrey Stefanov, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
"Porcelain War" directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev
"Porcelain War" directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

Directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev tell the story behind "Porcelain War," an entry in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Under roaring fighter jets and missile strikes, Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andrey choose to stay behind and fight, contending with the soldiers they have become. Defiantly finding beauty amid destruction, they show that although it’s easy to make people afraid, it’s hard to destroy their passion for living.

The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
David D'Arcy
David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.
