The Sundance Reel

Rhythms of bebop, rumba and classic jazz provide the 'Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat'

By Leslie Thatcher,
David D'Arcy
Published January 21, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
2024 Sundance Institute
"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" director Johan Grimonprez in studio
"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" director Johan Grimonprez in studio

The impressionistic essay film “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” refracts the plot against Patrice Lumumba through a kaleidoscopic lens. Cutting between historical footage of the UN General Assembly and home movies shot in liberation-era Congo, weaving in a diverse set of perspectives, and setting the pace to a non-stop rhythm of bebop, rumba and classic jazz, director Johan Grimonprez evokes the euphoria of post-colonial possibility and the heartbreak of the dashed hopes and violent reprisals that would ensue.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
David D'Arcy
David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.
