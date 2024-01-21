Rhythms of bebop, rumba and classic jazz provide the 'Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat'

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" director Johan Grimonprez in studio

The impressionistic essay film “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” refracts the plot against Patrice Lumumba through a kaleidoscopic lens. Cutting between historical footage of the UN General Assembly and home movies shot in liberation-era Congo, weaving in a diverse set of perspectives, and setting the pace to a non-stop rhythm of bebop, rumba and classic jazz, director Johan Grimonprez evokes the euphoria of post-colonial possibility and the heartbreak of the dashed hopes and violent reprisals that would ensue.