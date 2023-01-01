David Greenholtz

"You can take the guy out of Jersey, but you can't take Jersey out of the guy.”

David grew up in NJ and then spent several years in Los Angeles before becoming a local 15 years ago. David loves bringing the energy to his weekly set, rolling back the clock to the 70’s with Rock, Alternative, Billboard top 50 and throw in a little Frank Sinatra or Tom Jones to mix things up.

“Thanks to Mitch, I’ve been loving my time at KPCW and all the great people that I’ve met.”

David’s a local entrepreneur and his kids Hanna and Ethan are Park City graduates. He enjoys biking, hiking, skiing and appreciates the spices of life.

