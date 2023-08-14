Kim Frauenberg has a rich and diverse background, having spent 10 years in the information systems field with Verizon, Cap Gemini Ernst and Young, and AOL, before starting a family with her husband, Jamie, and becoming the proud mom of two wonderful daughters now in high school at Park City High School.

For the past 17 years, Frauenberg has dedicated her time and energy to various non-profit organizations. In Columbus, Ohio, she served on the board and chaired multiple committees for two auxiliary groups of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2012, Frauenberg and her family relocated to Park City, where she immersed herself in community service, devoting 10 years to serving Park City Day School, including three years as the board chair.

Throughout her time in Park City, Frauenberg has continued her involvement with several local non-profit organizations, serving as a board member on BOSAC (Basin Open Space Advisory Committee) and having participated in the League of Women Voters. She remains engaged with the National Charity League alongside her daughters and contributes as a docent at the Park City Museum.

Outside of her philanthropic endeavors, Frauenberg and her family embrace the dynamic community of Park City, enjoying quality family time golfing, skiing, hiking with their pups, and exploring new destinations through their travels.

Frauenberg's passion for her community extends to her ardent support of KPCW, where she loves engaging with the community during pledge drives. She is thrilled to serve on the KPCW Board of Trustees, cherishing the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.