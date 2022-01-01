Larry Rose

Larry is a retired attorney and founder of Rose Law Associates PLLC, a boutique commercial real estate law practice in New York City. Larry and his wife, Gail, moved to Park City full time in 2016, after being regular visitors and part-time residents for many years.

Larry is passionate about community radio in general, and KPCW in particular, having used the station to stay connected to the community long before moving here.

Larry and Gail are also the founders and content providers of Senior Ripper, a blog dedicated to encouraging seniors to keep adventuring. Larry is an avid skier, biker, golfer, tennis player, and dog owner (Piper pictured here).