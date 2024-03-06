Our "Saturday Silver Queen," Peg Bodell started with the KPCW Volunteer DJs in 2020 sharing the mic and painting beautiful murals in the old control room with local musician Wyatt Pike on the KPCW Saturday Morning Show. Over her last 46 years in Park City, Peg has seen the coming of age of our community telling that colorful story as a Professional Artist, Art Administrator, TV Host, City Councilor, Ski Instructor, Chair Lift Operator, and Mother of Three Daughters.

Peg is now a fill-in DJ who surprises and delights our listeners when she's on air. And you can find two of her murals on display at KPCW.