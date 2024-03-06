Robin Lewin

Robin’s music obsession started with early piano talent, stints in local SoCal bands, a music degree, and in his 20s, as a GM and DJ at a community radio station in No. California. Currently the executive producer of a creative video agency based in PC, he leads a team that produces award-winning video content in the pharmaceutical and medical device space. Working the airwaves on KPCW is the welcome break to his “8 to 8” professional life and a chance to share his favorite tracks from then and now.

Catch Robin on the our air Thursdays 12:30 – 3:00pm.

