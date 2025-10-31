Suki Carson is an ardent advocate and supporter of public radio, recognizing its transformative power to educate, entertain, and foster a sense of unity among its listeners. In addition to the KPCW Board of Trustees, she is on the National Public Radio (NPR) Foundation Board of Trustees and the Advisory Board of WUSF in Tampa, Florida.

Throughout her career, Suki has been actively involved in non-profit organizations dedicated to the development and strengthening of community institutions such as libraries, museums, and schools. She served as Chair of the Library Foundation of Memphis, President of the Junior League of Memphis, and board member of Memphis University School and Dixon Gallery and Gardens, among other organizations.

Suki has a BA and a MBA from the University of Virginia. As an Army dependent, she relocated frequently during her youth and continued to do so post-graduation, residing in various countries and US states. Ultimately, she and her husband John chose the Wasatch Back as their permanent home for its outdoor life and interesting people. They live in Kamas and have four grown sons.